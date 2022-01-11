Tuesday, January 11, 2022
HomeCompaniesBioElectronics Corp (BIEL) Stock: The Time Has Come To Start Accumulating
Companies

BioElectronics Corp (BIEL) Stock: The Time Has Come To Start Accumulating

By staff
0
1

BioElectronics Corp (OTC: BIEL) stock closed up 18.18% to $0.0013 in the past session. The BIEL stock price ranged from $0.0011 to $0.0013 during the session, while 34.78M shares changed hands. BIEL stock spiked as the company managed to get relaxation in interest payment.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

How BIEL managed interest payment?

Settled in Frederick, Maryland, and established in 2000, BioElectronics Corporation is the main organization in the field on harmless electroceutical clinical gadgets. BIEL is the creator of expendable, sans drug, torment treatment gadgets: ActiPatch Therapy, over-the-counter therapy for back torment and other outer muscle grievances; RecoveryRx Therapy for postoperative torment and persistent injury care.

BioElectronics this month declared that the directors of the company’s two biggest loan specialists, Ibex LLC and St. John’s LLC, the two of which are constrained by Whelan relatives, have consented to do without interest due on their convertible obligation notes.

BIEL prevailed to get the unwinding for a third continuous year, through the finish of 2022. BIEL is centering to carry the Company to supported productivity as fast as could be expected, to assist all investors. The Whelan family has aggregately relinquished interest in abundance of $1.5 million during 2020 and 2021 and will expand abstinence of interest through somewhere around 2022.

Elsewhere in the world, BIEL has proceeded with its commitment in essential and applied exploration. Three tasks of note were begun once again the most recent a half year. The primary, which is seen by BIEL as fundamental exploration, was sent off in the Summer of 2021 and pointed toward accomplishing another planned use (and probably foster another clinical gadget) in light of BIEL’s center capacities in beat short-wave treatment (PSWT).

The subsequent exploration project includes deciding the viability of BIEL’s 720 hours clinical gadget to diminish agony and increment usefulness in canines experiencing joint pain. In the Fall of 2021, BIEL joined forces with a veterinary physiotherapy scientist situated in the UK to lead a review on 70 canines that have been determined to have extreme joint inflammation.

The third task additionally includes an endeavor to decide the viability of the gadget for another expected use, i.e., torment decrease or potentially improvement in mending paces of ongoing injuries. BIEL’s is at present in conversations with an injury research gathering to lead a review on whether the RecoveryRx clinical gadget can give relief from discomfort to the people who endure with ongoing lower appendage venous ulcers.

BIEL’s different endeavors:

At last, BioElectronics (BIEL) is effectively looking for accomplices towards its objective of extending its innovation’s signs for use. In particular, the objective is to assemble a fundamental and applied examination plan for different clinical problems that are firmly connected to the etiology behind many kinds of ongoing agony, for example focal sharpening. These methodologies are in accordance with BIEL’s general objective of proceeding to put resources into innovative work.

Previous articlePrimed to Move up: Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)
staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

In this video, we bring you the best stocks to buy now in the biotech Industry. The Stocks Telegraph team has hand-picked some of the top biotech stocks to watch in 2022. Biotech stocks are becoming a dominating force in the healthcare sector. Some scientists believe that we’re in the “golden age” of biotechnology. 2021 was a difficult year for biotech stocks, generally, despite many of those trading at dirt-cheap valuations that don't even reflect the cash they have in hand. It was expected that Biotechs would perform on top as COVID is dominating the headlines over the past 22 months. The Stocks included in this video are Novavax (NVAX Stock), Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock), Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock), Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock), and BioNTech (BNTX Stock). Entering 2022, Biotech stocks are expected to perform better. Some biotech stocks follow the old maxim that what goes up will come down. Others, though, adhere to a more upbeat principle: winners win. Investing in the top biotech stocks in 2022 is a great option for investors. __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Novavax (NVAX Stock) 3:17 - Morphic Holdings (MORF Stock) 5:19 - Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS Stock) 7:20 - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY Stock) 9:12 - BioNTech (BNTX Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Novavax : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NVAX/ Morphic Holdings : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MORF/ Syros Pharmaceuticals : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SYRS/ Eli Lilly and Company : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LLY/ BioNTech: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BNTX/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #BiotechStocks, #Investing, #Stocks,
Best Stocks To Buy Now In The Biotech Industry | Biotech Stocks To Watch In 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_6-C-HeEYUeY
In this video, the Stocks Telegraph team has compiled, the top five stocks under dollar 5 with huge growth potential. We have carefully chosen less volatile stocks for you. Stocks under $5 can be a good choice for low-budget investors, especially as the new year begins. The stocks we included in this video are, Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock), Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock), Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock), Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock), and Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock). Stocks under $5 are also known as penny stocks. Penny stocks don’t have to be priced at pennies, though some are just that. Penny stocks refer to stocks that generally trade under $5 a share. We have gathered the top 5 stocks under $5 to watch for in 2022. Stocks under $5 can be a good place to do a little value investing and give some growth to your cash. Many investors wonder if there are any decent stocks left to be bought at a low price as the stock market continues to reach new highs, dragging share prices up with it. Well, stocks under $5 are risker but we have some exciting options that can be potentially solid become an investment. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:29 - Genprex Inc (GNPX Stock) 3:15 - Compass Therapeutics (CMPX Stock) 5:27 - Rave Restaurant Group (RAVE Stock) 7:22 - Greenpro Capital (GRNQ Stock) 9:17 - Elevate Credit (ELVT Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Genprex Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GNPX/ Compass Therapeutics : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CMPX/ Rave Restaurant Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RAVE/ Greenpro Capital : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GRNQ/ Elevate Credit : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ELVT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #StocksUnder$5, #PennyStocks, #Investing
Top Five Stocks Under Dollar 5 With Huge Growth Potential | Less Volatile Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ArDZ7B-3dv0
Several EV makers can become the next Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Therefore, we have compiled the five best EV stocks that can become the next Tesla. These are the best EV stocks for next 5 years. Elon Musk’s Tesla may be the best-known EV maker in the market, but investors can also find opportunities in other EV makers. EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla's wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Some electric vehicle stocks are more ready than others for an EV future. Tesla’s addition to the S&P 500, and global governments stepping up electrification commitments have soared EV sales. Especially, in China and Europe. This sums up the progress of EVs in the auto sector. In the next few years, we’ll see extensive growth in the EV sector. This is the right time to invest in EV stocks that could become the next Tesla or given bigger. Over the last several years, the rapid growth of Electric Vehicles has been nothing short of astonishing. The past two years have seen tremendous excitement in the global electric vehicles industry as new companies listed shares. The Stocks included in this video are Ford Motor (F Stock), NIO Inc (NIO Stock), Lucid Group (LCID Stock), General Motors (GM Stock), and Li Auto (LI Stock). __________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:22 - Ford Motor (F Stock) 3:14 - NIO Inc (NIO Stock) 5:07 - Lucid Group (LCID Stock) 6:37 - General Motors (GM Stock) 8:15 - Li Auto (LI Stock) __________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Ford Motor : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/F/ NIO Inc : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/NIO/ Lucid Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LCID/ General Motors : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GM/ Li Auto: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LI/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #EVstocks, #Tesla, #Investing
Five Best EV Stocks that can Become Next Tesla | Best EV Stocks For Next 5 Years
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ZZ4MI1htDlQ
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.