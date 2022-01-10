A leader in the success game: KeyCorp (KEY) Stock

Odeon raised the price target for the KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 07, 2022. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2021 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Buy with a price target of $27 for KEY stock. The research report from Odeon has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $17.73. In their research brief published July 07, 2021, Keefe Bruyette analysts resumed the KeyCorp stock to Mkt Perform with a price target of $21.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) raised 1.62% to close Friday’s market session at $26.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.86 and $26.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11173255 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.31 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.92% within the last five trades and 14.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 29.04% in the last 6 months and 14.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KEY stock is trading at a margin of 13.28%, 12.78% and 21.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KEY deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading 1.23 percent below its 52-week high and 57.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 47.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KeyCorp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $24.14 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is 10.39. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.97. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.50 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.59, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of KeyCorp shares are owned by insiders, and 85.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Fishel Brian L, the Chief Human Resources Officer at KeyCorp (KEY) has sold 11,841 shares of firm on Dec 06 at a price of $23.26 against the total amount of $0.28 million. In another inside trade, Schosser Douglas M, Chief Accounting Officer of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) sold 9,301 shares of the firm on Nov 09 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $23.71. An inside trade which took place on Oct 28, Head of Enterprise Payments of KeyCorp Gavrity Kenneth C sold 10,981 shares of firm against total price of $0.26 million at the cost of $23.36 per share.