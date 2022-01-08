Saturday, January 8, 2022
Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Stock is the one stock you should own forever

By Peggy Goldman
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) dipped -1.66% to close Friday’s market session at $0.61, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.6026 and $0.6573 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 931170 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 989.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.13% within the last five trades and -20.58% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.42% in the last 6 months and -37.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TYME stock is trading at a margin of -11.28%, -23.44% and -46.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TYME deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -87.78 percent below its 52-week high and 3.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -74.41. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $106.81 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 26.80 percent of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 9.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Hoffman Steve, the Chief Science Officer at Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) has sold 78,125 shares of firm on Jan 06 at a price of $0.62 against the total amount of $48438.0. In another inside trade, Hoffman Steve, Chief Science Officer of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) sold 78,125 shares of the firm on Jan 05 for a total worth of $51562.0 at a price of $0.66. An inside trade which took place on Jan 03, 10% Owner of Tyme Technologies Inc. Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of firm against total price of $12724.0 at the cost of $0.64 per share.

Peggy Goldman
Peggy Goldman, CFA, is an independent monetary author and speculator. I have worked for both sell-side and purchase side firms (values and fixed salary), with the biggest level of my working time spent in drug tech. Now I am presently viably in a “working retirement”.
