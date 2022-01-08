Saturday, January 8, 2022
Are you thinking about selling now? Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Stock

By Samuel Moore
Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 12, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on November 01, 2021 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $110 for EMN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $140.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) raised 0.21% to close Friday’s market session at $122.41, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $121.835 and $123.19 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 970527 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.24% within the last five trades and 4.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.23% in the last 6 months and 16.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EMN stock is trading at a margin of 3.25%, 7.43% and 7.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EMN deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -6.18 percent below its 52-week high and 27.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Eastman Chemical Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.80 percent and the profit margin is 5.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 24.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $16.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is 32.97. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.81. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.63 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Eastman Chemical Company shares are owned by insiders, and 85.80 percent are held by financial institutions. LICH BRAD A, the EVP & CCO at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has sold 3,393 shares of firm on Aug 27 at a price of $115.46 against the total amount of $0.39 million. In another inside trade, LICH BRAD A, EVP & CCO of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) sold 26,496 shares of the firm on Aug 26 for a total worth of $3.0 million at a price of $113.19. An inside trade which took place on Aug 12, CEO & Board Chair of Eastman Chemical Company Costa Mark J sold 45,000 shares of firm against total price of $5.19 million at the cost of $115.30 per share.

Samuel Moore
Samuel Moore is a looked for after product and fates dealer, a choices master and expert. Samuel went through about 35 years on Wall Street, including two decades on the exchanging work area of different firms. “I have a huge Rolodex of data in my mind… such a large number of bull and bear markets. When something occurs, I don’t need to think. I simply respond. History tends to rehash itself again and again.”
