Friday, December 31, 2021
HomeIndustryUBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: A Small Comeback
Industry

UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: A Small Comeback

By Melanie Gerald
0
1

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 29, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.44, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.11, which implies that the company surprised the market by 25.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is $0.31. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.31 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.31.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) dipped -0.67% to close Thursday’s market session at $17.92, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.92 and $18.08 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1798527 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.95 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.88% within the last five trades and 3.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 15.84% in the last 6 months and 12.42% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UBS stock is trading at a margin of 1.03%, 0.47% and 8.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UBS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -4.03 percent below its 52-week high and 29.57 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 25.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does UBS Group AG’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 66.80 percent and the profit margin is 78.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $65.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 8.46. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.33. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.03, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.05 percent of UBS Group AG shares are owned by insiders, and 53.17 percent are held by financial institutions. UBS Group AG, the 10% Owner at UBS Group AG (UBS) has bought 450 shares of firm on Feb 05 at a price of $5.87 against the total amount of $2643.0.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Previous articleShould be in your portfolio? Its Depends: Bit Brother Limited (BTB), Visa Inc. (V)
Next articleVolatility is likely to persist: Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD), NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)
Melanie Gerald
I am a previous Investment and Commercial Banker with more than 30 years involvement in the field. I have been prompting the two people and institutional customers on high return speculation techniques since 1991. MY goal is to bring financial specialists the most beneficial and freshest high profit thoughts. My exploration intends to expand returns by recognizing underestimated protections in the High Yield space.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Have you thought; what if you would have invested $1000 in these five stocks 10 years ago? The Russell 1000 large-company index, which tracks the 1,000 biggest U.S. stocks by market value, has gained roughly 252% since the start of the 2010s. The Stocks Telegraph team has gathered the five best stocks of the last decade, that have shown huge growth over the past ten years. The stocks included in this video are, TransDigm Group (TDG Stock), Exact Sciences (EXAS Stock), Amazon (AMZN Stock), Trex Company (TREX Stock), and Microsoft (MSFT Stock). You can learn from this and invest based on the historical growth of these top five stocks. The next ten years are going to be different but the historical fundamentals help you go along smoothly. To start your investment, investing $1000 in the stock market is the best way to opt. We hope you will learn from this. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:15 - TransDigm Group (TDG Stock) 3:19 - Exact Sciences (EXAS Stock) 5:37 - Amazon (AMZN Stock) 7:20 - Trex Company (TREX Stock) 8:46 - Microsoft (MSFT Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- TransDigm Group : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TDG/ Exact Sciences : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EXAS/ Amazon : https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AMZN/ Trex Company: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TREX/ Microsoft: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MSFT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Investing, #Stocks, #PassiveIncome
What If You Have Invested $1000 In These Five Stocks 10 Years Ago?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_bTCpgv8XRNY
The Stocks Telegraph team brings you a beginner's guide to the metaverse. In this video, we have explained in detail that what is metaverse, and how does it work. Metaverse has emerged as a global phenomenon since the social media giant Facebook Inc. announced to change its name to Meta Platform. What is metaverse, and why it has taken over the tech world in recent times? With metaverse buzzing in the tech world, a beginner’s guide to metaverse is what you guys need. We will be going through the core of metaverse and how it will change our lives in the future. Is it just about VR glasses and playing games? Is it completely overhyped already? And what is the future of meta? ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:19 - Lets Delve Deep Into Metaverse 2:43 - How Metaverse Will Change Our Lifes 4:38 - Metaverse On Blockchain Sapphire 6:01 - Future of Metaverse 7:57 - Investing In Metaverse ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #MetaverseNFTs, #Blockchain
A Beginner's Guide To The Metaverse | What is Metaverse And How Dose It Works?
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_w8xWYif-U3I
In this video, we bring you the five best REIT stocks to buy before 2021 ends. Dividend REIT stocks are getting increasingly popular because they are a good source of passive income. Investing in REIT stocks is a place made in the heavens. We at Stocks Telegraph try to bring you our analysis with top research, but the market factors can influence. REITs can offer you some juicy dividends as well as an impressive passive income source. For this reason, we know REITs for their dividends. 2022 is expected to see improvement in commercial real estate markets as the economy continues to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. REITs were the third best performing sector in the market during 2021. To make money on your real estate investments in 2022, you need to know which REIT stocks to buy. We bring you the five best REIT stocks to watch for in 2022. If we look into the long term, Industrial real estate has been a top performer among commercial real estate over the past decade. It’s hard to argue that investing in real estate is one of the best ways to put your money to work for you. So, naturally, finding the top REITs to buy will help your portfolio to perform well in 2022 and beyond. The stocks included in this video are Crown Castle International (CCI Stock), Corporate Office Properties (OFC Stock), CareTrust REIT (CTRE Stock), Medical Properties Trust (MPW Stock), and Apartment Income REIT (AIRC Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:11 - Crown Castle International (CCI Stock) 2:51 - Corporate Office Properties (OFC Stock) 5:13 - CareTrust REIT (CTRE Stock) 6:58 - Medical Properties Trust (MPW Stock) 8:47 - Apartment Income REIT (AIRC Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Crown Castle International: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CCI/ Corporate Office Properties: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/OFC/ CareTrust REIT: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/CTRE/ Medical Properties Trust: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/MPW/ Apartment Income REIT: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/AIRC/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #PassiveIncome, #DividendStocks, #REITStocks
Five Best REIT Stocks To Buy Before 2021 Ends | Dividend REIT Stocks
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_ssHlV336rn8
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam