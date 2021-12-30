KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) Stock: Forecast and Prospect

Alliance Global Partners raised the price target for the KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 18, 2021.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is -$0.02. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $570k is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $650k and a low estimate of $500k.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) dipped -6.78% to close Wednesday’s market session at $2.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.72 and $2.98 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1396534 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.70 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.33% within the last five trades and -20.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 11.34% in the last 6 months and 35.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. KULR stock is trading at a margin of -11.18%, -10.74% and 12.02% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KULR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -27.82 percent below its 52-week high and 131.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 28.18. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $289.85 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 152.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 21.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 20.30 percent of KULR Technology Group Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 3.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer at KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has sold 37,374 shares of firm on Dec 21 at a price of $2.91 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Knowles Timothy Ray, Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) sold 92,266 shares of the firm on Dec 20 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $2.85. An inside trade which took place on Sep 16, Chief Executive Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc. Mo Michael sold 97,300 shares of firm against total price of $0.24 million at the cost of $2.50 per share.