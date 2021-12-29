Wednesday, December 29, 2021
These Robinhood penny stocks are on fire right now

By staff
As a result of high inflation, investors are increasingly looking for penny stocks. Investors are encouraged to invest in penny stocks since they are so easy to profit from.

Robinhood makes investing in penny stocks more convenient. As penny stocks break out, retail momentum is particularly evident. Robinhood penny stock list is a good place to start.

Trading penny stocks on Robinhood has not been the most popular option. Even so, traders and investors are attracted to its easy-to-use interface. Using this article, we would like to pinpoint the Robinhood penny stock list for Robinhood platform users.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) went down by -4.07% in Tuesday’s trading session, a fall equivalent to -$0.05 from the previous market close price. The lowest point that the shares touched during the trading session were $1.15, while the peak of the day was recorded at a share price of $1.24. IDEX finished the previous session at $1.23 according to the data provided by Barchart, while the trading volume was observed to be 10.58 million.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) share prices have decreased by -13.87% over the past week, but are down -42.16% in the last quarter. Going further back, the stock’s price has tanked -59.45% over the last 6 months but is down -40.70% in year-to-date trading.

With over 6.59 million Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares trading Tuesday and a closing price of $1.10 on the day, the dollar volume was approximately 6.59 million. The shares have shown a negative weekly performance of -4.35% and its price on 12/28/21 lost nearly -5.17%. Currently, there are 300.32M common shares owned by the public and among those 285.15M shares have been available to trade.

In terms of its performance, GNUS is down -25.17% over the past year, and it is down -4.35% over the last week. The stock’s price index is -12.70% lower over one month and -21.99% lower over three months. It is showing a -40.22% return in the past six months.

The shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) dipped by -4.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6097 while ending the day at $0.6447. During the trading session, a total of 75.82 million shares were traded which represents a 33.15% incline from the average session volume which is 113.43 million shares. SNDL had ended its last session trading at $0.61.

SNDL stock gained 3.23% during the last week and fall -6.60% over the last one-month period. Shares of this company’s stock fall -10.99% throughout the last quarter. Within the last six months, the stock has decreased -35.69%, with a full-year gain of 28.21%. At the time of writing, this stock’s year-to-date (YTD) price performance is now positive at 29.02%.

