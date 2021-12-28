First Horizon Corporation (FHN) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Raymond James lowered the price target for the First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) stock from “a Strong buy” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 07, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on September 08, 2021 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $17 for FHN stock. The research report from Hovde Group has upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 08, 2020, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published September 22, 2020, Raymond James analysts upgraded the First Horizon Corporation stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $12.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) raised 1.50% to close Monday’s market session at $16.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.83 and $16.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4223565 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.97 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.72% within the last five trades and -6.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -7.11% in the last 6 months and -2.82% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FHN stock is trading at a margin of 0.30%, -3.09% and -4.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FHN deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -16.66 percent below its 52-week high and 29.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does First Horizon Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.68 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) is 9.20. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.71. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of First Horizon Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 84.00 percent are held by financial institutions. Losch William C III, the Sr. EVP and CFO at First Horizon Corporation (FHN) has sold 22,684 shares of firm on Jul 29 at a price of $15.66 against the total amount of $0.36 million. In another inside trade, Springfield Susan L, Sr EVP & Chief Credit Officer of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN) sold 58,495 shares of the firm on May 13 for a total worth of $1.08 million at a price of $18.47. An inside trade which took place on May 07, President and CEO of First Horizon Corporation JORDAN D BRYAN sold 218,409 shares of firm against total price of $4.16 million at the cost of $19.07 per share.