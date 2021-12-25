What does Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) Stock have to offer?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 20, 2021. The research report from CapitalOne has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $66. The stock was initiated by Berenberg, who disclosed in a research note on October 28, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published September 23, 2020, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $50.

The share price of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) dipped -1.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $77.50, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $77.12 and $78.71 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 879249 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.76% within the last five trades and 8.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 30.91% in the last 6 months and 32.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. REXR stock is trading at a margin of 4.63%, 10.82% and 28.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REXR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -1.19 percent below its 52-week high and 68.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 67.39. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 30.90 percent and the profit margin is 22.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 76.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.79 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is 115.33. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 103.20. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 28.88 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.63, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Frankel Michael S., the Co-CEO, Co-President at Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) has sold 115,000 shares of firm on Nov 10 at a price of $69.66 against the total amount of $8.01 million. In another inside trade, Lanzer David E., General Counsel & Secretary of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) sold 14,000 shares of the firm on Aug 05 for a total worth of $0.87 million at a price of $62.11. An inside trade which took place on Apr 29, Co-CEO, Co-President of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Frankel Michael S. sold 13,975 shares of firm against total price of $0.77 million at the cost of $55.08 per share.