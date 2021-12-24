What Are the Chances of FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) Stock Making a Comeback?

Jefferies raised the price target for the FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 21, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on June 22, 2021 by Credit Suisse that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to an Underperform with a price target of $83 for FCFS stock. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on September 03, 2020, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $74. In their research brief published August 12, 2020, Barclays analysts upgraded the FirstCash Inc. stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $80.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) raised 3.01% to close Thursday’s market session at $69.90, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $68.33 and $70.255 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 259175 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 254.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.25% within the last five trades and 4.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.09% in the last 6 months and -20.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. FCFS stock is trading at a margin of 8.93%, -7.75% and -10.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FCFS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -27.97 percent below its 52-week high and 27.44 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -5.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does FirstCash Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.87 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) is 26.93. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 17.70. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.82 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.