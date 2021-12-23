Do You Know Why IJJP Stock Jumped 24% On Wednesday?

IJJ Corp (IJJP) stock closed up 23.53% to $0.0021 in the past session. IJJP stock price ranged from $0.0017 to $0.0022 during the session, while 49.43M shares changed hands. IJJP stock is gaining traction after issuing a Progress Update on its eCETP.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

What IJJP has refreshed?

IJJ Corp is an aggressive, inventive organization offering Business Processing as a Service (BPaaS) and a Blockchain Cryptographic exchanger inside a private organization intended to give admittance to financial backers, spending plan subsidizing, and organizing business administrations. IJJP intends to keep creating and coordinating administrations and items to bring its customers the most extensive, inventive, turnkey arrangements and the executives administrations.

In a new update to its investors, IJJP answered a few inquiries concerning the eCETP application and status of its approved and extraordinary shares.

eCETP days for kickoff delays were because of incorporating extra safety efforts and executing authoritative elements to guarantee consistence with USA state and central government administrative and worldwide necessities.

The Enterprise WebApp upholds a private participation around the world, with numerous dialects, including Fiat in addition to digital money changes.

What’s more, including smoothing out the individuals’ evaluating for endorsement with the outsider Know You Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) with nonstop audits of part profiles.

IJJP has no plans or existing exercises for Dilution to Impact the daily share price.

Also, IJJP won’t increment or lessening the neither approved shares nor effectively increment the outstanding shares.

Another worry was the opposite parted or any endeavor to get the price more than $0.01.

There was no premium in a converse split; the market decides the Buy and Offer price.

IJJP has the undertaking of introducing noteworthy achievements to give motivation to more prominent interest in the organization and exchanging.

IJJP has expressed in past Press Releases just current achievements and progress on conveying whatever it expressed ready to go.

When eCETP is available to the overall population, the Twitter, LinkedIn accounts, and a few different media declarations will increment in January 2022.

There was an inquiry to incapacitate remarks to forestall bashers on Twitter, which just occurs on Twitter.

IJJP accepts Freedom of discourse is fundamental, and bashers utilize the chance to establish horrible environments; remarks will remain open, it truly do get great remarks moreover.

There was a solicitation to distribute an organization guide for 2022 which IJJP will accommodate 2022 once the eCETP dispatches the initial three modules booked for late December activity in January 2022.

IJJP’s Token Exchange endeavors:

Another basic module is IJJ Corporation (IJJP) interior Tokens Exchange Trader that will give two Ethereum IJJ Tokens as an advantage added with each request bought to the Alliance Partner or Donor Backer set on the eCETP trade stage. The IJJ ETH stores are given to make volumes to help advantages and Reward programs intended to expand working capital. Furthermore, IJJ ETH will exchange between Sponsor of Campaigns and Donors for Backing monetary projects and ventures.