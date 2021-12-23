Thursday, December 23, 2021
Are Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (IRWD) stock prices rising too high?

By Peggy Goldman
Wells Fargo lowered the price target for the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on September 30, 2020. In their research brief published February 25, 2019, H.C. Wainwright analysts upgraded the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $14.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) raised 1.75% to close Wednesday’s market session at $11.63, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.28 and $11.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1284232 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.47% within the last five trades and -0.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.21% in the last 6 months and -10.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IRWD stock is trading at a margin of 3.67%, -4.36% and -4.23% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IRWD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -18.50 percent below its 52-week high and 32.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 54.90 percent and the company has reported a gross margin of 99.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.89 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) is 3.59. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.57. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.27, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Rickard Jason, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has sold 27,000 shares of firm on Dec 16 at a price of $11.28 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, McHugh Julie, Director of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) sold 10,000 shares of the firm on Dec 14 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $11.02. An inside trade which took place on Nov 23, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. MCCOURT Thomas A sold 52,644 shares of firm against total price of $0.61 million at the cost of $11.58 per share.

Peggy Goldman
Peggy Goldman, CFA, is an independent monetary author and speculator. I have worked for both sell-side and purchase side firms (values and fixed salary), with the biggest level of my working time spent in drug tech. Now I am presently viably in a "working retirement".
