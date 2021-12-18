Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) Stock is the one stock you should own forever

FBN Securities raised the price target for the Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 23, 2021. The research report from Piper Sandler has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $100. The stock was resumed by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on February 18, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $110. In their research brief published January 19, 2021, Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts reiterated the Rapid7 Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $100.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) raised 3.81% to close Friday’s market session at $118.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $112.26 and $119.46 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 927956 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 414.84K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.93% within the last five trades and -10.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.09% in the last 6 months and -0.38% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RPD stock is trading at a margin of -2.51%, -5.42% and 14.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RPD deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -18.52 percent below its 52-week high and 64.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 34.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rapid7 Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -20.10 percent and the profit margin is -26.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 69.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.71 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 881.72. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.50 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Schodorf Thomas E, the Director at Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) has sold 220 shares of firm on Dec 03 at a price of $120.50 against the total amount of $26510.0. In another inside trade, Burton Andrew F., Chief Operating Officer of Rapid7 Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) sold 6,574 shares of the firm on Nov 22 for a total worth of $0.86 million at a price of $130.07. An inside trade which took place on Nov 16, Chief People Officer of Rapid7 Inc. Luconi Christina sold 4,927 shares of firm against total price of $0.65 million at the cost of $131.63 per share.