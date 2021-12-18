A good growth outlook is seen for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) Stock by analysts

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on August 05, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2021 by Credit Suisse that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $40 for FLGT stock. The stock was initiated by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on August 20, 2020, to Outperform and set the price objective to $75. In their research brief published May 29, 2020, BTIG Research analysts initiated the Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $20.

The share price of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) raised 10.38% to close Friday’s market session at $100.77, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $91.401 and $101.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 969233 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 452.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.23% within the last five trades and 2.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 27.93% in the last 6 months and 13.39% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FLGT stock is trading at a margin of 14.17%, 17.38% and 15.82% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FLGT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -46.93 percent below its 52-week high and 142.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 50.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 72.30 percent and the profit margin is 55.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 80.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.03 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) is 5.24. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.68. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.93 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.88, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 4.20 percent of Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 38.50 percent are held by financial institutions. KIM PAUL, the CFO and Treasurer at Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) has sold 620 shares of firm on Dec 02 at a price of $83.16 against the total amount of $51558.0. In another inside trade, Xie Jian, Chief Operating Officer of Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) sold 636 shares of the firm on Nov 29 for a total worth of $60686.0 at a price of $95.42. An inside trade which took place on Nov 19, CFO and Treasurer of Fulgent Genetics Inc. KIM PAUL sold 10,263 shares of firm against total price of $0.98 million at the cost of $95.44 per share.