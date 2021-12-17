The Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) Stock expansion path ahead

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on December 10, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on December 10, 2021 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $12 for RDUS stock. The research report from BofA Securities has initiated the stock to Underperform, with a price target set at $16. The stock was resumed by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on March 22, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published February 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Radius Health Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) raised 2.07% to close Thursday’s market session at $6.89, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.76 and $7.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1814996 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.76 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.34% within the last five trades and -63.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.82% in the last 6 months and -46.17% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RDUS stock is trading at a margin of -49.80%, -58.21% and -60.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RDUS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -73.66 percent below its 52-week high and 4.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.57. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Radius Health Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -24.10 percent and the profit margin is -33.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 91.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $349.67 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.54 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Rubric Capital Management LP, the 10% Owner at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has bought 146,685 shares of firm on Dec 16 at a price of $7.07 against the total amount of $1.04 million. In another inside trade, Rubric Capital Management LP, 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) bought 180,744 shares of the firm on Dec 15 for a total worth of $1.22 million at a price of $6.77. An inside trade which took place on Dec 14, 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc. Rubric Capital Management LP bought 94,103 shares of firm against total price of $0.64 million at the cost of $6.81 per share.