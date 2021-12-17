Opportunities: Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 18, 2021. The stock was initiated by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published October 18, 2021, Oppenheimer analysts initiated the Freshworks Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) dipped -3.40% to close Thursday’s market session at $26.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.66 and $27.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1770361 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.16 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.60% within the last five trades and -33.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. FRSH stock is trading at a margin of -17.67%, -31.47% and -33.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FRSH deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -51.06 percent below its 52-week high and 12.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Freshworks Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.06 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 20.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

CapitalG 2014 LP, the 10% Owner at Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) has sold 650 shares of firm on Nov 12 at a price of $39.01 against the total amount of $25356.0. In another inside trade, CapitalG 2014 LP, 10% Owner of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) sold 2,770 shares of the firm on Nov 11 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $39.05. An inside trade which took place on Nov 05, Chief Product Officer of Freshworks Inc. Ramamurthy Srinivasagopalan sold 177,808 shares of firm against total price of $6.82 million at the cost of $38.35 per share.