Trending Equities

Listed below are the latest after market movers

By staff
Stocks sold or bought in an after hours market are called after market movers. Typically, after-hours trading begins at 4 p.m. U.S. EST following the close of the major U.S. stock exchanges. The after market trading can continue until 8 p.m., but trading volume typically dwindles much earlier for after market movers. After-hours trading takes place over electronic communication networks (ECNs).

Investors or traders may use after market movers when news breaks after the market closes. Earnings announcements, for instance, may trigger aftermarket movers to act.

Initial release of news may lead to an increase in volume, but this usually diminishes as the session progresses. Around 6 p.m., the volume usually slows down drastically.

As opposed to the billions of shares traded during normal business hours, after hours movers amounts to a tiny fraction of that level. Do you think you can make money with after hour movers? Of course you can, but be diligent.

Today, let’s talk about the best after market movers.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) shares were rising 7.84% in after hours at last check. AVCT’s stock gained 25.41% to close Thursday’s session at $1.53. The stock volume remained 94.63 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 12.8 million shares within the past 50 days. AVCT shares have fallen by -70.86% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 48.54% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -55.26%, while over the past six months, it has shed -74.69%. Further, the company has a current market of $87.26 million and its outstanding shares stood at 31.09 million.

At last check in after hours trading, shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (CTK) were up 22.15%. CTK’s stock closed last session at $0.48, decreasing -10.37% or -$0.06. Shares of the company fluctuated between $0.44 and $0.522 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 1.75 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 0.88 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 0.45 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced -88.87%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved down -25.68%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -70.18%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -67.58%. The stock has returned -82.56% so far this year.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) is rising on the charts today, up 8.32% at last check in after hours trading. On Thursday, shares in Doma Holdings Inc. fell -2.76% to close the day at $4.93. The volume of shares traded was 1.18 million, which is higher than the average volume over the last three months of 935.69K. During the trading session, the stock oscillated between $4.81 and $5.09. The company had an earnings per share ratio of -0.28. DOMA’s stock has lost -13.66% of its value in the previous five sessions and -34.70% over the past one month, but has lost -51.57% on year-to-date basis. The stock’s 50-day moving average of $6.34 is above the 200-day moving average of $8.51. Moreover, the stock is currently trading at RSI of 26.91.

