Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 27, 2020. We previously noted in another research note published on February 20, 2020 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $48 for HRTX stock. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $64. The stock was initiated by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on April 05, 2018, to Outperform and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published March 19, 2018, Mizuho analysts reiterated the Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $35.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) raised 2.97% to close Wednesday’s market session at $9.02, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.225 and $9.03 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2219016 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.88 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.02% within the last five trades and -17.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -41.43% in the last 6 months and -23.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HRTX stock is trading at a margin of -4.82%, -12.76% and -32.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HRTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -59.73 percent below its 52-week high and 8.81 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -54.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $948.00 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 10.98 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.71, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Christian Waage, the Director at Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) has sold 300 shares of firm on Sep 21 at a price of $12.31 against the total amount of $3692.0. In another inside trade, Johnson Craig A, Director of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) sold 250 shares of the firm on Sep 21 for a total worth of $3074.0 at a price of $12.30. An inside trade which took place on Jun 21, Director of Heron Therapeutics Inc. Christian Waage sold 300 shares of firm against total price of $4559.0 at the cost of $15.20 per share.