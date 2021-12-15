HomeIndustryA good growth outlook is seen for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stock...
Industry

A good growth outlook is seen for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Stock by analysts

By Edward Bosworth
0
28

Sidoti raised the price target for the Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 30, 2021.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) dipped -0.94% to close Tuesday’s market session at $6.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.32 and $6.59 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1994432 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.29 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.03% within the last five trades and -20.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.17% in the last 6 months and -10.06% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PBI stock is trading at a margin of -10.97%, -12.02% and -20.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBI deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -59.03 percent below its 52-week high and 22.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.28. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pitney Bowes Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.90 percent and the profit margin is 0.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 30.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.13 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is 64.14. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.93. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.30 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 22.68, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 6.31 percent of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 70.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Chadwick Ana Maria, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer at Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has bought 2,500 shares of firm on May 03 at a price of $7.41 against the total amount of $18522.0. In another inside trade, ZEGRAS GREGG, Exec. VP & P, Global Ecommerce of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) sold 2,860 shares of the firm on Mar 02 for a total worth of $25111.0 at a price of $8.78.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Previous articleThe growth of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Stock is expected to continue
Next articleRecent trade makes Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Stock an appealing buy
Edward Bosworth
I am not the run of the mill investigator. I have interesting abilities, sharpened by long stretches of fruitful Mergers and Acquisition achievements, to discover thrashed stocks that have the potential for recuperation and development. These organizations are useful in adjusting a portfolio just as beating the market. This experience left with solid thankfulness for principal investigation of an organization’s organizations instead of the entire partnership, to discover what will drive the outcomes.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ__5olhY_RhSk In this video, we bring you the top five retail stocks to invest in before the holiday season. Retail stocks are in an interesting position in the stock market today. Investing in retail stocks now is a good idea. The pattern of consumer spending has increased during the pandemic, which is quite surprising. We have compiled the five best retail stocks to buy now for profit. We’re into the holiday season, and this is the time when retail stocks go bananas. Closing out the third quarter in October, retail data hit new peaks. November was also robust and underlying consumer data which heads right into the holidays. That is expected to continue as we head into 2022. Top retail stocks are what an investor should look for during the holiday period. This is the best time to enter into the market and make profits in early 2022. The stocks included in this video are Bath & Body Works (BBWI Stock), Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock), Five Below Inc (FIVE Stock), Walmart (WMT Stock), and Home Depot (HD Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:25 - Bath & Body Works (BBWI Stock) 3:23 - Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock) 5:19 - Five Below Inc (FIVE Stock) 7:23 - Walmart (WMT Stock) 9:19 - Home Depot (HD Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bath & Body Works: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBWI/ Lululemon Athletica: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LULU/ Five Below Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FIVE/ Walmart: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WMT/ Home Depot: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RetailStocks, #HolidaySeason, #Investing
In this video, we bring you the top five retail stocks to invest in before the holiday season. Retail stocks are in an interesting position in the stock market today. Investing in retail stocks now is a good idea. The pattern of consumer spending has increased during the pandemic, which is quite surprising. We have compiled the five best retail stocks to buy now for profit. We’re into the holiday season, and this is the time when retail stocks go bananas. Closing out the third quarter in October, retail data hit new peaks. November was also robust and underlying consumer data which heads right into the holidays. That is expected to continue as we head into 2022. Top retail stocks are what an investor should look for during the holiday period. This is the best time to enter into the market and make profits in early 2022. The stocks included in this video are Bath & Body Works (BBWI Stock), Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock), Five Below Inc (FIVE Stock), Walmart (WMT Stock), and Home Depot (HD Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:25 - Bath & Body Works (BBWI Stock) 3:23 - Lululemon Athletica (LULU Stock) 5:19 - Five Below Inc (FIVE Stock) 7:23 - Walmart (WMT Stock) 9:19 - Home Depot (HD Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Bath & Body Works: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BBWI/ Lululemon Athletica: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/LULU/ Five Below Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FIVE/ Walmart: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WMT/ Home Depot: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HD/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RetailStocks, #HolidaySeason, #Investing
Top Five Retail Stocks To Invest In Before Holiday Seasons | Retail Stocks to Buy Now For Profit
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ__5olhY_RhSk
Blue chip stocks are more established and well-balanced investment options. We bring you top five blue chip stocks to buy now for the long term– before 2022. This is a complete guide on blue chip stocks for beginners. Investing in stocks comes with risks. These risks can, however, be minimal, as is the case with blue-chip stocks. A successful investor knows that risk management is more important than profits and that proper risk management leads to a successful investment. Blue chip stocks are for those who want to invest with their eyes closed. The term "blue-chip stocks" connotes a certain type of investment: well-established, reliable companies with advantageous positions in their markets. When there is much uncertainty in the market or you don’t want to risk on newer companies, blue chips are the best option to go with. We’re in a similar situation of risk and uncertainty during the pandemic. Investing in blue chips is much safer compared to investing in new emerging companies. To begin the new year, top blue chips to buy before 2022 would be a good option for investors. The Stocks mentioned in this video are Adobe (ADBE Stock), Pfizer (PFZ Stock), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B), Meta Platforms (formally known as Facebook) (FB Stock), and The Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:00 - Adobe (ADBE Stock) 3:00 - Pfizer (PFZ Stock) 5:09 - Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B) 7:00 - Meta Platforms (FB Stock) 8:34 - The Walt Disney Company (DIS Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Adobe: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ADBE/ Pfizer: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/PFZ/ Berkshire Hathaway: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BRK-B/ Meta Platforms: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/FB/ The Walt Disney Company: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/DIS/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #BluechipStocks, #Investing, #Stocks
Top Five Blue Chip stocks to Buy Now For Long Term | Blue Chip Stocks For Beginners
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_1-No_UGNIq4
This video is about undervalued stocks. Stocks telegraph team has gathered the top five undervalued stocks to buy before 2021 ends. With just one month remaining until we ring in the new year, it's time to start thinking about an investing strategy for 2022. Investing in undervalued stocks is an old and highly effective strategy, which is also known as the Warren Buffet way. We bring you the five best-undervalued stocks with profitability to invest in, in 2021 and make a huge profit in 2022. The stocks mentioned in this video are Cohu Inc (COHU Stock), GoPro Inc (GPRO Stock), Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL Stock), Raymond James Financial (RJF Stocks), and State Street Corp (STT Stock). Since the market is hovering near all-time highs, investors can benefit from being more selective as many of the popular high-flying growth stocks already look expensive. Investing in undervalued stocks before 2021 ends for huge profit in 2022; they’re quite a few options. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Introduction 1:16 - Cohu Inc (COHU Stock) 3:19 - GoPro Inc (GPRO Stock) 5:34 - Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL Stock) 7:21 - Raymond James Financial (RJF Stocks) 9:34 - State Street Corp (STT Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Cohu Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/COHU/ GoPro Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GPRO/ Western Alliance Bancorp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/WAL/ Raymond James Financial: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/RJF/ State Street Corp: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/STT/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #UndervaluedStocks, #Stocks, #Investing
Top Five Undervalued Stocks To Buy Before 2021 Ends
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_F76N_zTX86w
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam