What does the future hold for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 17, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on August 06, 2021 by B. Riley Securities that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $77 for SEAS stock. The research report from Stifel has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $74. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 08, 2021, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $52. In their research brief published November 06, 2020, B. Riley Securities analysts reiterated the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) raised 2.52% to close Friday’s market session at $65.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.48 and $65.84 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 834536 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 992.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.60% within the last five trades and 1.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.99% in the last 6 months and 21.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SEAS stock is trading at a margin of 4.47%, 5.48% and 21.65% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SEAS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -6.61 percent below its 52-week high and 143.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 89.96. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 20.60 percent and the profit margin is 10.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 48.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.25 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is 38.33. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.42. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.08 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 438.80, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Nadeau Sharon P, the Chief Human Resources Officer at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has sold 9,234 shares of firm on Dec 06 at a price of $61.90 against the total amount of $0.57 million. In another inside trade, Hartnett Timothy, Director of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) bought 2,500 shares of the firm on Nov 23 for a total worth of $0.16 million at a price of $65.00. An inside trade which took place on Nov 17, Chief Zoological Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Dold Christopher sold 26,462 shares of firm against total price of $1.67 million at the cost of $63.00 per share.