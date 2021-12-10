The idea of catching TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) Stock might be a good one

Sidoti raised the price target for the TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 07, 2021. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $80. The stock was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on April 08, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $95. In their research brief published March 16, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the TechTarget Inc. stock to Market Perform with a price target of $86.

The share price of TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) dipped -2.48% to close Thursday’s market session at $93.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $92.74 and $98.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1631881 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 177.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.99% within the last five trades and -11.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 35.72% in the last 6 months and 9.81% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TTGT stock is trading at a margin of -7.24%, -0.54% and 16.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTGT deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -16.30 percent below its 52-week high and 86.76 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 50.48. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TechTarget Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 12.10 percent and the profit margin is 8.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 73.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.82 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) is 145.05. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 36.07. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.12 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 12.74, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

MARINO ROGER M, the Director at TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Nov 18 at a price of $108.21 against the total amount of $1.62 million. In another inside trade, MARINO ROGER M, Director of TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) sold 45,019 shares of the firm on Nov 16 for a total worth of $4.9 million at a price of $108.91. An inside trade which took place on Nov 15, Director of TechTarget Inc. MARINO ROGER M sold 23,776 shares of firm against total price of $2.56 million at the cost of $107.64 per share.