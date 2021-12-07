Here is why Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock plunged in the after-hours on Monday?

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares declined 10.68% in after-hours on Monday, December 06, 2021, and closed the daily trading at $155.50. However, in the regular trading session, COUP’s stock gained 1.97%. COUP shares have fallen 45.28% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down 14.09% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 33.89%, while over the past six months, it has declined 19.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Let’s see what are the latest news about the company?

COUP latest development

On December 06, 2021, Coupa Software (COUP) announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Q3 2022 financial highlights

COUP reported total revenue of $185.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $132.96 million in Q3 2021.

The total cost of revenue was $77.62 million in Q3 2022 compared to $50.78 million in Q3 2021.

Total operating expenses were $164.3 million in Q3 2022 compared to $115.8 million in Q3 2021.

It suffered a net loss of $91.2 million or net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.23 in Q3 2022, compared to $60.8 million or net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.88for the same period last year.

Q4 2022 financial outlook

For Q4 2022, Coupa is expecting,

Total revenue in the range of $185.0to $186.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $8.0to $10.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.03to $0.05 per share.

FY 2022 financial outlook

For FY 2022, the company is expecting,

Total revenues in the range of $717.0to $718.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $70.0to $72.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated in the range of $0.66to $0.69 per share.

COUP participation in the upcoming event

Coupa Software (COUP) management team will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

COUP recent recognition

On October 25, 2021, Coupa Software (COUP) was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the sixth consecutive time. The report evaluated 12 procurement management vendors across two types of evaluation criteria and positioned Coupa in the Leaders quadrant for completeness of vision and highest for the ability to execute.

Conclusion

The Coupa recent financial results were unable to impress the investors and analysts and hence its shares declined in the after-market session on Monday. Let’s see how it performs in the coming trading sessions on Tuesday.