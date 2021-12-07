Tuesday, December 7, 2021
HomeTrading GuidanceHere is why Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock plunged in the after-hours...
Trading Guidance

Here is why Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) stock plunged in the after-hours on Monday?

By staff
0
33

Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) shares declined 10.68% in after-hours on Monday, December 06, 2021, and closed the daily trading at $155.50. However, in the regular trading session, COUP’s stock gained 1.97%. COUP shares have fallen 45.28% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down 14.09% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost 33.89%, while over the past six months, it has declined 19.92%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Let’s see what are the latest news about the company?

COUP latest development

On December 06, 2021, Coupa Software (COUP) announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

Q3 2022 financial highlights

  • COUP reported total revenue of $185.8 million in Q3 2022 compared to $132.96 million in Q3 2021.
  • The total cost of revenue was $77.62 million in Q3 2022 compared to $50.78 million in Q3 2021.
  • Total operating expenses were $164.3 million in Q3 2022 compared to $115.8 million in Q3 2021.
  • It suffered a net loss of $91.2 million or net loss per basic and diluted share of $1.23 in Q3 2022, compared to $60.8 million or net loss per basic and diluted share of $0.88for the same period last year.

Q4 2022 financial outlook

For Q4 2022, Coupa is expecting,

  • Total revenue in the range of $185.0to $186.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $8.0to $10.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of  $0.03to $0.05 per share.

FY 2022 financial outlook

For FY 2022, the company is expecting,

  • Total revenues in the range of  $717.0to $718.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $70.0to $72.0 million.
  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to Coupa Software Incorporated in the range of $0.66to $0.69 per share.

COUP participation in the upcoming event

Coupa Software (COUP) management team will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

COUP recent recognition

On October 25, 2021, Coupa Software (COUP) was named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites for the sixth consecutive time. The report evaluated 12 procurement management vendors across two types of evaluation criteria and positioned Coupa in the Leaders quadrant for completeness of vision and highest for the ability to execute.

Conclusion

The Coupa recent financial results were unable to impress the investors and analysts and hence its shares declined in the after-market session on Monday. Let’s see how it performs in the coming trading sessions on Tuesday.

Previous articleA New Look at Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) Stock’s Hidden Strategies
staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Related Videos

Gaming stocks have been in the market to make an impact in the longer run. The Stocks Telegraph has gathered Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022. The gaming sector is growing, and some companies have massive opportunities to grow with increasing demand. Investing in the top gaming stocks would bring you huge returns in the next few years. If you invest wisely, there are chances to enhance your wealth. The stocks included in this video are Zynga (ZNGA Stock), Electronic Arts (EA Stock), Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock), SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock), and HUYA (HUYA Stock). The top gaming companies have benefited from the strong surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gaming stocks’ impressive performances prove that video gaming is a resilient, consistently growing industry. More and more players are joining the video gaming stream. Even game developers are facing different challenges to fulfill the needs of this demanding industry. ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:19 - Zynga (ZNGA Stock) 3:18 - Electronic Arts (EA Stock) 5:40 - Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO Stock) 7:41 - SciPlay Corporation (SCPL Stock) 9:42 - HUYA (HUYA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Zynga: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ZNGA/ Electronic Arts: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/EA/ Take-Two Interactive: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/TTWO/ SciPlay Corporation: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SCPL/ HUYA: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/HUYA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #GamingStocks, #StocksToWatch, #Investing
Five Best Gaming Stocks to buy Before 2022
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_P9QbR5YC_u8
Stocks Telegraph presents to you the five best metaverse stocks with 10X potential. Metaverse has picked hype following Facebook Inc., (FB) decision to change its name to meta. Metaverse stocks are still in hibernation as the industry is yet to make a mark in real terms. There are quite a few companies that are working on virtual and augmented reality – the metaverse stocks. Some stocks are already established players in the market, and some are emerging as new entrants. Investing in the metaverse is getting increasingly popular nowadays. A lot of tech investors are exploring this new and emerging market. The concept involves constructing integrated virtual online environments in which people live, work, and play. It’s a new way of living that we see in fiction movies such as in avatars. The stocks included in this video are Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock), Snap Inc (SNAP Stock), Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock), Tencent Holdings (TCEHY), and Unity Software Inc (U Stock). ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:25 - Roblox Corporation (RBLX Stock) 3:34 - Snap Inc (SNAP Stock) 5:43 - Autodesk Inc (ADSK Stock) 7:38 - Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) 8:58 - Unity Software Inc (U Stock) ____________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #Metaverse, #MetaverseStocks, #Meta
Five Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy With 10X Potential
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_WXp3LnfUjik
In this video, the team at stocks telegraph brings you the top penny stocks to buy now on Robinhood. We have compiled the top-notch Robinhood penny stocks to watch. Penny stocks are often volatile, and investing in penny stocks comes with a risk because a lot of profit-takers target penny stocks for short-term investment. But, Cheap stocks can also give high returns, or you can say high returns always come with risk. Robinhood Penny stocks are an unexplored space in the stock market. Robinhood has proved to be a user-friendly interface for investors and traders. Accordingly, we have gathered the five best penny stocks on Robinhood for 2021. In recent years, economic uncertainty has dismantled the investing psychology of investors. With new emerging markets, the stock market still holds a vital position in the investing world. Penny stocks are becoming a popular investment option in stocks due to low-risk involvement. The Robinhood penny stocks mentioned in this video are Genius Brands (GNUS Stock), BIOLASE Inc (BIOL Stock), Eros STX Global (ESGC Stock), Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock), and Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) ___________________________________________________________ ▬ Chapters ▬ 0:00 - Intro 1:15 - Genius Brands (GNUS Stock) 3:20 - BIOLASE Inc (BIOL Stock) 5:25 - Eros STX Global (ESGC Stock) 7:20 - Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO Stock) 9:04 - Exela Technologies (XELA Stock) ____________________________________________________________ -Quote Pages of the Stocks- Genius Brands: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/GNUS/ BIOLASE Inc: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/BIOL/ Eros STX Global: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/ESGC/ Electrameccanica Vehicles: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/SOLO/ Exela Technologies: https://stockstelegraph.com/quotes/XELA/ _________________________________________________________ Website: https://stockstelegraph.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stockstelegr... Twitter: https://twitter.com/StocksTelegraph Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/stoc... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stocksteleg... ______________________________________________________________ Disclaimer : The videos on this channel do not provide any personal recommendations or investment advice to subscribers. There are significant risks associated with investing. There are no guarantees provided by the authors, publishers, or any affiliates of their respective companies regarding the results of using the videos. The creator of Video Content has gathered information from trustworthy sources. This video is intended only for educational purposes. Although Stocks Telegraph strives to ensure the content of this video is accurate and up-to-date, all information included in this video is presented as-is. It is advisable not to rely on the information in this video when making investment decisions. There is a chance that the stocks mentioned in this video are owned by the owner/operator of this channel, which may impact our ability to remain unbiased. Investing decisions should be made with the help of a financial advisor. #RobinhoodStocks, #PennyStocks, #Investing,
Top Penny Stocks To Buy Now on Robinhood | Robinhood Penny Stocks To Watch
YouTube Video UC1_wGzSFxR2hrxEaSjo5SoQ_3PROPc2ngW0
Load More... Subscribe

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

ABOUT US

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance.

Contact us: info@bovnews.com

Copyright © 2021 BOVNEWS. All rights reserved.

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

SPECIAL GIFT

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam