Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

William Blair raised the price target for the Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 15, 2021. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2021, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published November 15, 2021, Goldman analysts initiated the Enfusion Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) dipped -0.37% to close Friday’s market session at $18.69, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.25 and $20.23 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 734237 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 947.57K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.98% within the last five trades and -11.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ENFN stock is trading at a margin of -10.41%, -10.00% and -10.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENFN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -19.47 percent below its 52-week high and 7.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Enfusion Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.19 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) is 1168.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.76 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Luo Roy, the Director at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has bought 1,261,594 shares of firm on Oct 25 at a price of $17.00 against the total amount of $21.45 million. In another inside trade, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L, 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) bought 722,707 shares of the firm on Oct 25 for a total worth of $12.29 million at a price of $17.00. An inside trade which took place on Oct 25, 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc. ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L bought 538,887 shares of firm against total price of $9.16 million at the cost of $17.00 per share.