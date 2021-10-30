Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Rapid Returns, And There Are More To Come

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on October 19, 2020. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $26. The stock was resumed by Oppenheimer, who disclosed in a research note on June 01, 2020, to Outperform and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published May 07, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $31.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.67 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.64, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -4.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2021) is -$0.62. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.71. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $29.34M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $30.5M and a low estimate of $28.2M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) raised 4.32% to close Friday’s market session at $10.63, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.12 and $10.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 519169 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 686.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.38% within the last five trades and -6.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -38.52% in the last 6 months and -33.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AERI stock is trading at a margin of -10.01%, -18.38% and -33.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AERI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -50.09 percent below its 52-week high and 11.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -21.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $543.30 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Kopczynski Casey C., the Chief Scientific Officer at Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) has sold 22,695 shares of firm on Nov 11 at a price of $13.01 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Kopczynski Casey C., Chief Scientific Officer of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) sold 7,305 shares of the firm on Nov 10 for a total worth of $94965.0 at a price of $13.00.