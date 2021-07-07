One-Page Summary of Equity Valuations: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Stock

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on May 14, 2021. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on March 08, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $22.04. In their research brief published December 11, 2020, China Renaissance analysts initiated the Lufax Holding Ltd stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) dipped -1.84% to close Tuesday’s market session at $10.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.62 and $11.095 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6647742 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.75 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.40% within the last five trades and -14.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.31% in the last 6 months and -27.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LU stock is trading at a margin of -11.51%, -11.78% and -24.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LU deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -47.05 percent below its 52-week high and 8.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lufax Holding Ltd’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $27.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.98. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.07, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.