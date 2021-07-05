Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) Stock: A Powerful Income Source

MoffettNathanson raised the price target for the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 24, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on June 03, 2021 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $231 for TTWO stock. The research report from Jefferies has resumed the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $185. The stock was reiterated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on February 09, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $235. In their research brief published February 09, 2021, UBS analysts reiterated the Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $210.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) dipped -0.93% to close Friday’s market session at $177.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $176.03 and $180.97 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 737802 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.27 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.00% within the last five trades and -0.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.67% in the last 6 months and -3.32% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TTWO stock is trading at a margin of -0.61%, 0.47% and -1.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTWO deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -17.50 percent below its 52-week high and 23.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 9.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Take-Two Interactive Software Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 18.70 percent and the profit margin is 17.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 54.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $20.70 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) is 34.89. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 25.14. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.12, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 91.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Emerson Daniel P, the Chief Legal Officer at Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) has sold 4,000 shares of firm on Jun 03 at a price of $177.65 against the total amount of $0.71 million. In another inside trade, Sheresky Michael, Director of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) sold 196 shares of the firm on Jun 02 for a total worth of $35488.0 at a price of $181.06. An inside trade which took place on Apr 13, Chairman, CEO of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. ZELNICK STRAUSS sold 270,984 shares of firm against total price of $49.56 million at the cost of $182.90 per share.