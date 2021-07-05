Is Primo Water Corporation stock a more likely long-term winner than other stocks?

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) stock from “a Sector perform” to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on March 09, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on January 08, 2021 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $21 for PRMW stock. The research report from Raymond James has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on April 20, 2020, to Hold and set the price objective to $12.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) dipped -1.26% to close Friday’s market session at $16.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.48 and $16.82 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 701010 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.10 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.85% within the last five trades and -4.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.17% in the last 6 months and -2.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PRMW stock is trading at a margin of -2.58%, -2.91% and 4.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PRMW deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -7.62 percent below its 52-week high and 33.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 19.87. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Primo Water Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.71 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 24.50. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.39 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.50 percent of Primo Water Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 74.30 percent are held by financial institutions. FOWDEN JEREMY S G, the Director at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has sold 9,476 shares of firm on Jun 11 at a price of $17.70 against the total amount of $0.17 million. In another inside trade, FOWDEN JEREMY S G, Director of Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) sold 37,419 shares of the firm on Jun 10 for a total worth of $0.66 million at a price of $17.62. An inside trade which took place on May 27, Director of Primo Water Corporation FOWDEN JEREMY S G sold 897 shares of firm against total price of $15796.0 at the cost of $17.61 per share.