Tipsters are placing big bets on Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on August 25, 2020. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $54. The stock was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann, who disclosed in a research note on February 07, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published October 21, 2019, Needham analysts initiated the Zogenix Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $58.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) dipped -3.90% to close Friday’s market session at $17.74, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.48 and $18.34 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 792711 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 864.39K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.13% within the last five trades and 3.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.26% in the last 6 months and -11.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZGNX stock is trading at a margin of -0.48%, -2.16% and -10.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZGNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -40.83 percent below its 52-week high and 6.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.17. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zogenix Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $952.64 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 36.50 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.08, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

TANNENBAUM RENEE P, the Director at Zogenix Inc. (ZGNX) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 against the total amount of $85247.0. In another inside trade, Waynick Denelle J, Director of Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) bought 584 shares of the firm on Jun 01 for a total worth of $9969.0 at a price of $17.07. An inside trade which took place on May 10, Director of Zogenix Inc. GARNER CAM L bought 15,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $19.03 per share.