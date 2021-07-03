Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI): Price Seems Unaltered

ROTH Capital lowered the price target for the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 29, 2015.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $5.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.935 and $5.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 789523 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 154.90K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.55% within the last five trades and 17.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 33.82% in the last 6 months and 6.34% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PPSI stock is trading at a margin of 11.21%, 24.49% and 14.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PPSI deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -54.97 percent below its 52-week high and 331.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 7.97. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -11.90 percent and the profit margin is 1.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 7.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $43.68 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 153.03. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.43 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 6.30 percent are held by financial institutions. MAZUREK NATHAN, the Chief Executive Officer at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) has bought 1,000 shares of firm on Jun 02 at a price of $4.24 against the total amount of $4241.0. In another inside trade, MAZUREK NATHAN, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) bought 1,000 shares of the firm on Aug 24 for a total worth of $1395.0 at a price of $1.40. An inside trade which took place on Aug 20, Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. MAZUREK NATHAN bought 1,000 shares of firm against total price of $1470.0 at the cost of $1.47 per share.