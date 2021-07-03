Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock is now on an upward trend

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) raised 0.47% to close Friday’s market session at $8.58, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $8.51 and $8.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 928620 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.24% within the last five trades and -2.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.75% in the last 6 months and 38.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EBR stock is trading at a margin of -4.37%, 5.71% and 30.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

As of the close of trading, EBR deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -10.72 percent below its 52-week high and 82.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 41.15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $13.46 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) is 10.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.45 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.