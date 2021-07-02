Ready to dive into Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Stock?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) dipped -3.82% to close Thursday’s market session at $27.72, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $27.41 and $29.81 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 18352948 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 13.67 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.55% within the last five trades and 17.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 175.27% in the last 6 months and 16.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CCIV stock is trading at a margin of 11.24%, 26.15% and 46.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CCIV deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -57.26 percent below its 52-week high and 188.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 84.23. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Churchill Capital Corp IV’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.08 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.