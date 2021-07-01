A Brief Overview of Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) dipped -4.03% to close Wednesday’s market session at $13.11, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.7501 and $19.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6546098 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 540.91K shares. ZME stock is trading at a margin of -3.87%, -3.87% and -3.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZME deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -36.11 percent below its 52-week high and 8.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -41.30 percent and the profit margin is -76.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 44.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.84 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.81 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.