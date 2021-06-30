An Unrealistic Ratio: Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) raised 1.75% to close Tuesday’s market session at $3.78, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.61 and $3.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1143758 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 214.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.39% within the last five trades and -30.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.69% in the last 6 months and -21.25% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SBEV stock is trading at a margin of -10.64%, -20.89% and -25.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SBEV deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -75.29 percent below its 52-week high and 200.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Splash Beverage Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $91.74 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 17.31 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 47.25, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.