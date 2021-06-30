A Brief Overview of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) Stock

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 12, 2021. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $55. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on May 10, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $48. In their research brief published May 10, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts analysts initiated the TuSimple Holdings Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $52.

The share price of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) raised 8.04% to close Tuesday’s market session at $70.55, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $62.86 and $74.25 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2985138 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.78 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 38.58% within the last five trades and 84.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TSP stock is trading at a margin of 42.90%, 67.87% and 68.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TSP deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading 6.93 percent below its 52-week high and 119.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $14.15 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7679.35 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Francis Karen C, the Director at TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP) has bought 7,142 shares of firm on Apr 19 at a price of $40.00 against the total amount of $0.29 million. In another inside trade, Dillon Patrick, Chief Financial Officer of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) bought 2,500 shares of the firm on Apr 19 for a total worth of $100000.0 at a price of $40.00. An inside trade which took place on Apr 19, Director of TuSimple Holdings Inc. CHAO CHARLES GUOWEI sold 6,756,756 shares of firm against total price of $270.27 million at the cost of $40.00 per share.