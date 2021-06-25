Consolidating your holdings: Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) stock

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 27, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) dipped -0.30% to close Thursday’s market session at $9.98, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.965 and $10.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5048158 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.35 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.58% within the last five trades and -4.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -10.89% in the last 6 months and -0.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WPF stock is trading at a margin of -3.49%, -2.12% and -4.66% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WPF deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -31.22 percent below its 52-week high and 2.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -6.04. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.44, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner at Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) has sold 4,100,000 shares of firm on Feb 17 at a price of $11.00 against the total amount of $45.1 million. In another inside trade, MFN Partners, LP, 10% Owner of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) bought 207,308 shares of the firm on Aug 12 for a total worth of $2.14 million at a price of $10.31. An inside trade which took place on Aug 11, 10% Owner of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. MFN Partners, LP bought 250,000 shares of firm against total price of $2.58 million at the cost of $10.30 per share.