Analysts see Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) stock as an investment with a high growth outlook

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on March 30, 2021. The research report from BofA Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2020) is -$0.7. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.7 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.7.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) raised 61.29% to close Wednesday’s market session at $16.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.86 and $23.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 168470896 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.97 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 209.94% within the last five trades and 179.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 70.63% in the last 6 months and 27.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ORPH stock is trading at a margin of 134.25%, 105.72% and 58.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ORPH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -79.16 percent below its 52-week high and 241.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -2.05. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Orphazyme A/S’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $566.58 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.