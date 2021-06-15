Home  »  Share Market SnapshotStock GesturesTrading GuidanceTrending Equities   »  SIA And Volante Technologies join forces to boost ...

SIA And Volante Technologies join forces to boost eurozone payments

Related Topics

SIA, one of the top European companies in both payments and infrastructures, controlled by CDP Equity, and Volante Technologies, a leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, have signed a partnership agreement to enable banks, financial institutions, and payment services to access instant payments.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

In line with the SEPA Instant Credit Transfer scheme of the European Payments Council (EPC), the partnership will enable banks and financial institutions to settle credit transfers in less than 10 seconds for up to 100,000 euros per transaction, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Together, Volante’s cloud-native SEPA Instant Payments as a Service and SIAnet will let European banks and financial institutions access RT1 through EBA Clearing and TARGET Instant Payments Settlement (TIPS) via the Eurosystem’s TIPS service.

As a cloud payment processing service, Volante and SIAnet will provide excellent reliability and high performance in terms of infrastructure complexity and resiliency. SEPA Credit Transfer and SEPA Direct Debit are two additional payment types and schemes that can be added to the service.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:
  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch
Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:
  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Latest Posts

BOVNEWS

BOVNews.com was originated in 2018 as a Company. Our team comprises Analysts and writers with the knowledge and expertise of Stock Markets and other sectors of Finance. The foremost objective is to deliver impartial opinion and detailed analysis on stock and markets. Our Research team is always keen to stay update on market highlights, earnings reports, mergers and acquisitions, analyst opinions, and pass on their knowledge and expertise to our reader.

Quick Links

Join our morning newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.
©All rights reserved! BOVNews.com

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.