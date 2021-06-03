What to expect from Mesa Laboratories Inc. [MLAB]’s Quarterly Earnings

In the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB), an American provider of industrial technologies, posted an encouraging report. The company’s profits and revenues grow fast because of the strong demand for healthcare products.

According to Mesa Laboratories, its revenue increased 11.1% year-over-year to $37.9 million in the quarter ended March 31. As a result, earnings per share increased 353% to $0.74 per share. Revenues for the full fiscal year grew by 14%, to $133.9 million, and operating profits grew by 56%, to $12.3 million. The net profit increased by 84%, rising to $3.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLAB) manufactures, markets, and develops various products that support industrial manufacturing processes. Sterilization and disinfection materials and supplies are Mesa’s largest segments of the business. According to the last quarter’s report, it generated 41% of revenue and is still expanding, even though the surge in demand because of COVID-19 seems to have faded slowly.

The segment of solutions for biotech companies remains strong ( 27% of revenue), which achieved 23% organic growth last year. Mesa offers a variety of high-tech products in this segment, including peptide synthesis and immunoassay consumables. A decrease of 13% in revenue was recorded only in the instrument segment, which accounted for 21% of total company revenue in the quarter. As a result, some segments of the industry are still struggling to recover.

Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) stock gain 1.58% to finish the last trading session at $257.69. The stock recorded a trading volume of 53257.0 shares, above the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 25850.0 shares. Mesa Laboratories Inc. shares have gained 3.87% over the last five days. However, they are up 3.28% over the last month. Stocks have fallen by -7.21% over the last three months and by -10.10% this year. Additionally, the price-to-cash-flow ratio is 48.07, and the price-to-sales ratio is 10.15.