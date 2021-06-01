Should you buy Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) stock?

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 17, 2021. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $19. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on February 01, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2020) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $166.23M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $169.92M and a low estimate of $164M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) dipped -2.43% to close Friday’s market session at $7.64, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.51 and $8.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 13788216 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 23.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.25% within the last five trades and -24.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.75% in the last 6 months and -26.33% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CLOV stock is trading at a margin of -2.41%, -5.83% and -27.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CLOV deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -56.22 percent below its 52-week high and 21.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -36.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Clover Health Investments Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.20 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 15.95 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.