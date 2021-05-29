Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK): Rapid Returns, And There Are More To Come

Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for the Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) stock to “a Sell”. The rating was released on March 01, 2007.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.57% within the last five trades and 1.74% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.41% in the last 6 months and 4.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CIK stock is trading at a margin of -0.50%, 1.84% and 9.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CIK deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -3.85 percent below its 52-week high and 41.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 28.74. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $183.07 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) is 17.07. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 11.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.02, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.