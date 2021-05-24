Growth stock at affordable price: The Clorox Company (CLX)

Wells Fargo lowered the price target for the The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on May 03, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on March 18, 2021 by DA Davidson that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $189 for CLX stock. The research report from Atlantic Equities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $233. The stock was initiated by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on January 20, 2021, to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $206. In their research brief published December 14, 2020, Citigroup analysts upgraded the The Clorox Company stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $249.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.48, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 9.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is $1.32. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.97 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.78. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.92B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.02B and a low estimate of $1.87B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) dipped -1.46% to close Friday’s market session at $178.35, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $178.07 and $181.895 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2063021 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.46 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.64% within the last five trades and -8.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.99% in the last 6 months and -5.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CLX stock is trading at a margin of -2.94%, -5.20% and -11.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CLX deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -25.65 percent below its 52-week high and 0.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.77. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Clorox Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.90 percent and the profit margin is 12.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 46.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $22.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is 24.90. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.99 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 30.13, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of The Clorox Company shares are owned by insiders, and 82.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer at The Clorox Company (CLX) has sold 1,015 shares of firm on Apr 05 at a price of $193.04 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Reynolds Eric H, EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) sold 1,222 shares of the firm on Mar 05 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $181.14. An inside trade which took place on Jan 25, EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company Reynolds Eric H sold 3,147 shares of firm against total price of $0.67 million at the cost of $214.07 per share.