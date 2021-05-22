Why Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) Stock is Good to Buy Now?

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 12, 2021. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $41. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on October 29, 2020, to Neutral and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published July 10, 2020, Raymond James analysts initiated the Cytokinetics Incorporated stock to Strong Buy with a price target of $39.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.66 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.58, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by -13.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is -$0.65. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.54 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.7. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $5.45M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $6.55M and a low estimate of $2.08M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) dipped -3.31% to close Friday’s market session at $23.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.02 and $24.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1846067 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 942.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -11.11% within the last five trades and -11.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 50.07% in the last 6 months and 11.73% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CYTK stock is trading at a margin of -7.82%, -5.68% and 8.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CYTK deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -23.52 percent below its 52-week high and 56.70 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 37.51. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.61 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 27.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 24.26, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Malik Fady Ibraham, the EVP Research & Development at Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) has sold 2,000 shares of firm on May 13 at a price of $24.42 against the total amount of $48840.0. In another inside trade, Blum Robert I, President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on May 07 for a total worth of $0.12 million at a price of $23.21. An inside trade which took place on Apr 30, President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated Blum Robert I sold 5,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.13 million at the cost of $25.87 per share.