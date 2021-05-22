Upgrades on the way? Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $9.90, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.89 and $9.93 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1619546 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 876.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and -0.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.81% in the last 6 months and -6.43% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SVAC stock is trading at a margin of -0.45%, -0.65% and -3.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SVAC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -17.50 percent below its 52-week high and 2.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -0.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Starboard Value Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $908.03 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.