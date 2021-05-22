Resolute Forest Products Inc. Stock Is Just A Nice Idea

TD Securities raised the price target for the Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) stock from “a Speculative buy” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 26, 2021. The research report from TD Securities has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $12. The stock was upgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on August 19, 2020, from Sector Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $5.50. In their research brief published July 31, 2020, Scotiabank analysts downgraded the Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock from Sector Perform to Sector Underperform with a price target of $3.25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.66, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.21, which implies that the company surprised the market by -12.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is $2.59. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.98 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.96. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $967M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1B and a low estimate of $933M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) raised 0.07% to close Friday’s market session at $15.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.10 and $16.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1628331 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 947.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.75% within the last five trades and 3.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 207.23% in the last 6 months and 61.90% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RFP stock is trading at a margin of 1.75%, 19.48% and 96.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RFP deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -10.94 percent below its 52-week high and 759.55 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 492.22. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 10.00 percent and the profit margin is 3.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 32.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.23 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) is 12.93. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.64. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.41 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.05, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.40 percent of Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 83.90 percent are held by financial institutions. VACHON JACQUES P, the Senior Vice President & CLO at Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) has sold 15,377 shares of firm on May 07 at a price of $15.91 against the total amount of $0.24 million. In another inside trade, LAFLAMME YVES, Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) sold 22,952 shares of the firm on Feb 16 for a total worth of $0.24 million at a price of $10.51. An inside trade which took place on Feb 16, Senior Vice President of Resolute Forest Products Inc. LAFAVE JOHN sold 10,800 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $11.00 per share.