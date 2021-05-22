Hocus Pocus, but keep a close eye on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) stock

Needham raised the price target for the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 05, 2021. We previously noted in another research note published on January 26, 2021 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $62 for WWE stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform, with a price target set at $58. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on January 11, 2021, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $49.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.22, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.29, which implies that the company surprised the market by 131.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is $0.23. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.3 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.14. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $251.95M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $269M and a low estimate of $223M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) raised 5.35% to close Friday’s market session at $57.55, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $55.19 and $58.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1708785 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 855.55K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.19% within the last five trades and 2.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 38.78% in the last 6 months and 20.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WWE stock is trading at a margin of 5.76%, 3.39% and 20.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WWE deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -6.15 percent below its 52-week high and 62.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 32.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.30 percent and the profit margin is 15.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is 32.53. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 26.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 12.46, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Levesque Paul, the EVP, Global Talent Strategy & at World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) has sold 37,115 shares of firm on Apr 27 at a price of $55.60 against the total amount of $2.06 million. In another inside trade, DUNN KEVIN, Executive Producer & Chief Glo of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:WWE) sold 30,000 shares of the firm on Dec 03 for a total worth of $1.34 million at a price of $44.79. An inside trade which took place on Sep 21, Chief Brand Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Levesque Stephanie sold 57,573 shares of firm against total price of $2.26 million at the cost of $39.18 per share.