Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO): One of the all-time favorites

Stifel raised the price target for the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 17, 2020. The research report from The Benchmark Company has initiated the stock to Speculative Buy, with a price target set at $6.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) raised 3.32% to close Tuesday’s market session at $3.42, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.2613 and $3.5286 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4183466 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.63 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.70% within the last five trades and -15.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.63% in the last 6 months and -55.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SOLO stock is trading at a margin of -10.23%, -24.14% and -31.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOLO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -74.85 percent below its 52-week high and 248.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -36.45. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $355.24 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 592.06 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.