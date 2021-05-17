An opportunity of high quality: Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on May 14, 2021. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $434. The stock was initiated by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on May 04, 2021, to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $325. In their research brief published April 27, 2021, Bernstein analysts initiated the Coinbase Global Inc. stock to Mkt Perform with a price target of $250.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2021) is $2.99. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $3.39 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.74. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.81B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.84B and a low estimate of $1.8B.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) dipped -2.54% to close Friday’s market session at $258.37, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $256.351 and $280.64 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 11693516 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 13.21 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.02% within the last five trades and -19.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. COIN stock is trading at a margin of -12.47%, -13.28% and -13.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COIN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -39.85 percent below its 52-week high and 3.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Coinbase Global Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $52.81 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 403.70. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 60.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 41.34 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.20 percent of Coinbase Global Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 7.29 percent are held by financial institutions. Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, the Director at Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has sold 70,685 shares of firm on Apr 22 at a price of $296.51 against the total amount of $20.96 million. In another inside trade, Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III, Director of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) sold 65,000 shares of the firm on Apr 21 for a total worth of $20.58 million at a price of $316.60. An inside trade which took place on Apr 20, Director of Coinbase Global Inc. Ehrsam Frederick Ernest III sold 70,000 shares of firm against total price of $22.58 million at the cost of $322.61 per share.