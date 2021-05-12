Now is not the time to stop betting on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Stock

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on April 22, 2021. The research report from HSBC Securities has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $40. The stock was initiated by Raymond James, who disclosed in a research note on February 23, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $55. In their research brief published February 23, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Qualtrics International Inc. stock to Neutral with a price target of $49.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 133.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jun 2021) is -$0.02. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $241.63M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $242.55M and a low estimate of $241M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) dipped -2.21% to close Tuesday’s market session at $33.25, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $32.375 and $34.41 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4550045 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.18% within the last five trades and 6.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. XM stock is trading at a margin of -8.92%, -5.64% and -13.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, XM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -41.95 percent below its 52-week high and 9.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Qualtrics International Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -50.20 percent and the profit margin is -51.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 74.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $17.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 20.70 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 39.30 percent of Qualtrics International Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 49.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Beckstead Chris, the President at Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has sold 17,233 shares of firm on May 05 at a price of $35.48 against the total amount of $0.61 million. In another inside trade, Thimsen John, Chief Technology Officer of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) sold 24,993 shares of the firm on May 05 for a total worth of $0.89 million at a price of $35.48. An inside trade which took place on May 05, Founder and Executive Chair of Qualtrics International Inc. Smith Ryan S sold 176,385 shares of firm against total price of $6.26 million at the cost of $35.48 per share.