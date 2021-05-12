KratosDefense& Security Solutions (KTOS) Update: Steady Progress           

An important development for KratosDefense& Security Solutions (KTOS), a new generation attack unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is being tested as part of the Skyborg program. Kratos has the potential to win big contracts with the Skyborg technology, and the project could change the history of military science.

A test flight of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles was conducted in the first stage of the Skyborg project to test if slave drones can breach any air defense system. It was won by The Boeing Company and Kratos. Finally, UAV groups will be able to carry out any fighter mission with manned command posts at any depth of defense (for example, an F-35 fighter aircraft). The only limit to the military potential of UAVs will be their economic potential and production capabilities. The Skyborg drones are intended to be as simple as possible, making them appropriate for mass production and storage.

The KratosDefense& Security Solutions (KTOS) UTAP-22 Mako UAV, based on the BQM-167A, which is a simple, reliable unmanned target, as well as the XQ-58 Valkyrie drone, have been flying within the framework of the Skyborg program.

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) developed a special autonomous system to control the UTAP-22 Mako drone.

For semi-autonomous and autonomous operation of UAVs in counter-environments, Kratos provides a glider, while Leidos provides a control system for Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous UAV operation. In addition to the Skyborg XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, Kratos separately markets the drone as part of the program.

As a result, Kratos is well-positioned to win a major military program.

