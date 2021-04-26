Sentiment Analysis of COTY Stock: What is happening with Coty, Inc. (COTY)?

On April 23, Coty Inc. (COTY) gave details of a strategy to improve earnings while reducing the debt burden. The news spurred the growth of COTY shares to almost 8%, to $ 9.91.

Coty outlined the six strategic priorities to grow its profits and reduce its credit leverage at its investor event last week. These include stabilizing consumer and mass-market brands, renewing the CoverGirl brand to attract a broader customer base, building a comprehensive skincare portfolio, accelerating premium product growth in China, increasing e-commerce growth and leading sustainability.

Note that Coty Inc. (COTY) could slightly improve its quotes in the second half of 2020 after a business reorganization. For $ 2.5 billion, the COTY stock sold its Wella brand, which produces hair care products. Coty has also acquired Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics business following her partnership with her sister, Kylie Jenner. Consequently, the COTY stock currently works with two of the most successful influencers on social media. The investors picked up the quotes since they were positive about the changes.

Accordingly, Coty also reiterated its fiscal year outlook. Thus, despite the pandemic, Coty may generate revenue in the range of $ 4.5 – $ 4.6 billion at year’s end. An adjusted EBIDTA of around $ 750 million is expected. Coty will report its third-quarter results on May 10. Based on Wall Street estimates, the COTY stock ‘s revenue will drop 31% to $1.05 billion.

During the last session, Coty Inc. (COTY) closed at $9.91, increasing 7.72% or $0.71. Throughout the day, shares of the COTY stock fluctuated between $9.18 and $10.16. This week’s number of shares traded was 17.92 million, which was higher than its 50-day volume of 10.32 million and the 11.78 million it had exchanged in the year to date. Historically, the COTY stock ‘s stock has advanced 67.12% during the past 12 months, and the stock has climbed 10.1% in the last week. In the last six months, the stock has increased by 203.99%. Over the last three months, the stock has increased by approximately 56.56%. So far this year, the stock is up 41.17%.